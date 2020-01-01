HARTLEY,
Pamela Clare (nee Roy):
24.11.1941 - 28.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam, much loved Mum of Deene, Paula, Brett and Helen. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Susan, Ken and Sue, and the late Donald, treasured aunty to all her nieces and nephews. The family express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lady Isaac Retirement Village and all her friends she made there for their amazing care, support and friendship.
"Farewell to the best
Mum ever"
At Pam's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Hartley family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Jan. 1, 2020