HARMON, Pamela Violet
(nee Atkinson):
Beloved wife of the late Stan. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Peter and Tania, Deb and Doug, Gaynor and Peter, Janice and the late Garry. Much loved Nana to Greg, Rachel, Glen, Michelle, Caroline, Claire, Stephanie, Jeremy, Hayley and their partners. Much Loved great-nana to all of her great-grandchildren. Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, at home with her children, in her 87th year. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Anthea, Rex, Faye and Sam for their loving care and support.
Published in The Press from May 6 to May 9, 2020