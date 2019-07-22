Pamela DKYEMA

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

DYKEMA,
Pamela Mavis (Pam):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Derk. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Claire and Matt, Karen and George. Much loved Oma to Jack, Sam, Ollie, Leo and Florence. Many thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for all their loving care of Pam in the final stage of her journey and thank you for all the support shown to the family by friends. Messages to the family of Pam Dykema c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on July 22, 2019
