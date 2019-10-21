CURTIS,
Pamela Margaret (Pam):
On October 18, 2019, after a long and fruitful life, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late John Robert, much loved mother of Christine, Joanne (deceased), Sandra, John, and Kathryn, and a loved sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Pam Curtis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, corner Tui Street and Fendalton Road, Fendalton, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019