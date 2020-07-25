Pamela COTHLIFF

Death Notice

COTHLIFF,
Pamela Amanda (Pam):
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, July 20, 2020. Much loved and respected mum of Pip, Tim, and Nick, loved grandma of Pieta, and Harriet; and Olivia, loved daughter of the late Harold and Victoria, much loved sister of Wendy.
"You may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pamela Cothliff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Pamela's wishes a Private service has been held.

Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
