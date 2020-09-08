CLARKE, Pamela Arema
(nee Foreman):
On September 6, 2020, Pamela passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 65, surrounded by her loved ones. Deeply loved wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Veronica, Kyle, Arema and Rick. Much loved Nan of Joshua and Heath, Freddie, Hazel and Cassian. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at Academy Funeral Service, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 16, at 1.30pm. Colourful clothing is suggested to those who attend. Because Pam loved helping people, she requested in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mike King Suicide Prevention Charity either at the service or to http://www.bit.ly/paclarke0609
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020