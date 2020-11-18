Pamela BUCKNER

Guest Book
  • "Dear Pam. Thank you for being my big sister. I am going to..."
    - Wendy Preddy
  • "To Pams family, My husband and I wish to pass on our..."
    - Lesley Ruske
  • "Murray and family. Please accept my deepest sympathy on the..."
    - Christine Schwalger
  • "A gentle, quiet lady whose courage and strength over these..."
    - Carolyn & Kevin Ford
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
AvonPark Chapel
cnr of Kerrs and Pages Roads
View Map
Death Notice

BUCKNER,
Pamela Gail (Pam):
Passed peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital with family by her side. Adored wife of Larry. Much loved and treasured Mum of Lance, and Scott. Cherished daughter of Murray and the late Joyce. Loved sister of Christine, and Wendy. The Family wish to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their wonderful care of Pam. Messages for the Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Pam's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, cnr of Kerrs and Pages Roads, on Thursday, November 19, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020
