BUCHAN, Pamela Margaret
(nee Paterson):
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 7, 2020; in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Loved mother of Leanne, Merrin and Craig. Loved Nana of Genevieve. Loved sister of Gay, Merv, Gill and Jennifer. At Pam's request, a private family service was held. Messages of condolence to Townhouse 46, Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Aidanfield, Christchurch. The family wishes to sincerely thank the nurses at Access Community Health for their professional, compassionate and dedicated care of Pam. Many thanks also to the team at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their understanding and support during an extremely difficult time.
"May you always have an angel by your side".
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020