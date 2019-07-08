ATKINSON, Pamela Ann (nee Grant):
On July 3, 2019, at Diana Isaac Hospital, after a short illness, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of the late Eric Ewan Atkinson (Invercargill), best friend of Fay Johnson (Pegasus), loved sister of Mike and Adele Grant (Orewa), loved aunt of Steve Grant, Nicole Grant, and Keryn Grant (Auckland), and great-aunt of Lola. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pamela Atkinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Pam's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019