Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Ruru Lawn Cemetery
Ruru Road
Bromley, Christchurch
McLEAN, Pam:
Passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020 in Nelson; aged 87 years. Loved mum of Tony and Denise, the late Lynn, and Gordon and Robyn. A loved mother-in-law of Geordie and Kim, loved nana of Ardra, Kyle; and Elise, and Stacy. A loved great-nana to all her great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to the McLean family c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A graveside service for Pam will be held at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch at 2pm, on Thursday, January 16.

Published in The Press on Jan. 14, 2020
