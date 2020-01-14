McLEAN, Pam:
Passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020 in Nelson; aged 87 years. Loved mum of Tony and Denise, the late Lynn, and Gordon and Robyn. A loved mother-in-law of Geordie and Kim, loved nana of Ardra, Kyle; and Elise, and Stacy. A loved great-nana to all her great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to the McLean family c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A graveside service for Pam will be held at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch at 2pm, on Thursday, January 16.
Published in The Press on Jan. 14, 2020