MAMOE, Palolo Tafusiato:
Peacefully after a short illness, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Fiu Alailetoto Eneli for over 40 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosie and Doug, Ati and Lisa, Anne, Enoka and Leilani, and Peae and Fetogi. Loved grandmother of Keenan, Trinity, Milan, Jayda, Saachi, Aaliyah, Xavier, Payton, Evander and Ruby Rose. Loved sister of Nive and the late Etevise, Rosa, Ilo, Ioane, Uiese, Louisa and their families. Loved Aunty of the Panapa family, Ah hao family, Aumua family, Ti'otala family, Letufuga family, Ulu family, Fiu family, Tomuli family and Mulitalo family. Messages to the Mamoe Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service will be held on Monday, November 9, at 5.00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 10.00am. Both services will be held in St Paul's Trinity Presbyterian Church, 45 Fitzgerald Avenue. Burial thereafter at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020