PEAKMAN, Paku (Peter):
On August 18, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Boronia for 60 years, a much loved father and father-in-law of Ricardo and partner Libby; Robyn Quinn; Rongo (Shane) and partner Fiona; Ramon and Mary; and Richard. Adored grandfather of Ruby; Sharlene and Derek; Tawhiti, Jaimi, Tahni, Amos, Shae-Maree; Holly and Max, and great-grandfather of Travis, Callum, Heath and Adeline. Messages to the Peakman Family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Peter will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 24, at 10.00am. Interment at Arowhenua Urapa on Sunday, August 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019