On March 29, 2020, was tragically taken from us at age 17. Much loved and treasured daughter of Georgia Arthur, and Scott and Jess Shrimpton, loved sister of Ella, Scarlett, and Jenson, loved grand-daughter of Kenneth and Gaynor Arthur (Blenheim), Ann Shrimpton and Doug Smith (Picton), Ian Shrimpton and Lyn Eder (Christchurch), and John and Sue Caldwell (Golden Bay), loved niece of Stephanie Arthur and Paul Godman, Paul Arthur, Kent and Victoria Shrimpton, Nick and Natalie Shrimpton, Gareth and Laura Caldwell, Brodie and Hayley Caldwell, and Olivia and Craig Fabian, loved cousin of Margot, Camille and Alex Godman, Jordan, Caitlin and Elise Shrimpton, Nico and Lily Shrimpton, Harper and George Caldwell, Cooper, Archie and Hudson Caldwell, and Ava and Florence Fabian. In lieu of flowers donations to 298 Youth Health Centre would be appreciated in Paige's memory. A private service was held.







