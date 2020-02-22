WIREMU, Pablo Clinton:
Peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, with his loving family at his side, aged 47 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Hayley and Dominic, Vincenzo, and Nico. Loved and adored Koro of Frankie, and Ronan. A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Wiremu family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Pablo's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, February 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020