WELLMAN, Owen Donald:
On November 16, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Diana, cherished Dad of Ian, and Sharon, and father-in-law of Carlo and special Grandad to Cairo, and Siena. Loved son of the late Doris and Donald Wellman and brother and brother-in-law of the late Noel Wellman, the late Shirley and Ivan Hughes, Dawn and Rodney Pearce, Barbara and Geoff Brown, Judy and John Collett, and Lesley Ball, and loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews in NZ and England. Messages to the Wellman Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Friday, November 20, 2020, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter a private interment.
"Taken to soon"
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020