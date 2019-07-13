SPENCE,
Owen James Henry (Miles):
NZD5094/33206
29.10.1922 - 9.7.2019
AB Radar Operator, HMS Victorious, Pacific War. Passed away at Nelson Hospital, aged 96. Jazz musician, poet, author, artist, teacher, and cricket coach. Soulmate and 'Oppo' of Pamela for 20 years, and her family; former husband of Evelyn (Auckland); sadly missed father and father-in-law of Colin and Mimi, Dianne, and Jennie and Grant; grandfather of Kyle, Lara, Kayla, Cameron, and Liam. And father of John.
'Will be sorely missed
by many.'
The funeral service to celebrate and remember Miles' life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019