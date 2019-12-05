Owen SOUTHEN

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
SOUTHEN, Owen Stephen:
On December 3, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 66 years. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, treasured father and father-in-law of Emma and David, and Sarah and Alex, adored granddad of Charlotte, and Benjamin, loved son of the late Sid and Moreen.
Born into eternal life
Grateful thanks to all those who have provided prayers and practical support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Owen Southen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Saturday, December 7, at 11.00am, private interment thereafter. The recitation of the rosary will be held in the Church, Tomorrow (Friday), at 7.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2019
