On August 18, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Georgina and Ryan, Kerry and Steve, Erin and Gareth, and Kylie and Luke, loved granddad of Charissa, Michelle, River, and Farrah, loved son of Nola and the late Richard, loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Brian (deceased), Glenda (deceased), Alan, and Gilly, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Access Community Health for their care of Owen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Owen Smith c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Service to celebrate Owen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







SMITH, Owen Veasey:On August 18, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Georgina and Ryan, Kerry and Steve, Erin and Gareth, and Kylie and Luke, loved granddad of Charissa, Michelle, River, and Farrah, loved son of Nola and the late Richard, loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Brian (deceased), Glenda (deceased), Alan, and Gilly, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Access Community Health for their care of Owen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Owen Smith c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Service to celebrate Owen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019

