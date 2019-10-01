McCUTCHEON,
Owen Walter:
On September 28, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley, loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Andrew Dunsmuire, Owen and Claire McCutcheon, Jan and Gary Eddy, Gail and Ricky Cheer, loved granddad of Laura; Cody, and Rhys; Toby, Kyle, Amy, Gina; Max, and Ruby; and great-granddad of Anastasia, and Aria. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Noel, David and Rosemonde. Thanks to Dr Olds and St John Ambulance. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Owen McCutcheon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Owen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 3, at 10.00am. Interment thereafter at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019