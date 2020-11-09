McCABE, Owen Gaston:
On November 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 83 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melissa, Dean and Linda, and Kylie-Jane and Guy, loved Da of Charlie, and Edward; Sean, and Kate; Gabrielle, and Benjamin, loved son of the late James and Felecia McCabe, a loved brother and brother-in-law of his brothers and sisters and their spouses and uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace
Special thanks to all those who cared for Owen throughout his time of illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Owen McCabe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi on Wednesday, November 11 at 1.00pm, interment thereafter at the Kaiapoi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2020