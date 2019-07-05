Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen KNOWLES. View Sign Death Notice



Owen Ralph (Ralph):

Died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, aged 74 years. Loved partner of Max Broadbent and the late David Pine, loved stepfather of Francis and Manu Broadbent, Patrick and Helen Broadbent, and their children. Loved brother of Brian (deceased), Barry (deceased), Kay Klitscher, and Patricia Stewart, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Knowles family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Youth would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/orknowles0307. A Requiem Mass for Ralph will be Celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, July 8, at 11.00am.







