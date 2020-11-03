GOULD, Owen Arthur:

Peacefully at home surrounded by family, on November 1, 2020, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved and respected dad of Robert and Barbara, Sarah, Mark, Phillip and Michelle, Jenna and Nic, loved stepdad of Amber and Paul, Daniel and Eunji, Mark and Veronica, Ben and Lizzie, cherished Granddad O of all his grandchildren and great-grandchild, loved brother of Margaret (dec), Joy (dec), Marion (dec), Trevor (dec), Dot, Ken, and Barbara. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Wednesday November 4, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice S.C. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Gould family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

