BARRON, Owen:
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in his 91st year. Loved husband of Nola. Much loved father of Andrew and Edward, and father-in-law of Carol and Annette Barron. Wonderful grandfather of James, Lucy, and Alex. Due to the Covid-19 isolation restrictions, the WeslyCare Chaplain conducted a bedside funeral service with some family present and others connected via Internet video. We thank the excellent team at WesleyCare who have been fantastic in providing end of life care for Dad and ongoing support for Mum. Also, thanks to Donna and the team at Elmswood who provided support and meals while Mum and Dad were living at their Villa. Messages to 124 St James Avenue, Papanui, Christchurch 8053, or [email protected] Donations to WesleyCare https://www.wesleycare.nz/Donate
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2020