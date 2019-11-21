NAHR,

Orlando Henry (Lander):

Passed away peacefully at the O'Conor Home on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 85. Much loved son of the late Bill (Rep) and May Nahr. Forever friend of the late Ruby. Best Dad in the world to Amanda and Bevan Te Tai, Shane and Kylie Saunders, and friend of Wayne and Jade Saunders. Loved Wander Lander of Kyle and Claire, Jade, Jonni Junior Orlando, Josh, Amber, Zahn and his four-legged friends Jaxx and Tess. A much loved brother and brother-in-law of Noeline, Rose and John (both deceased), Henry and Robyn, Margaret (deceased), Rana, Judith and Robin (both deceased), Robin and Sue (deceased), Kathleen and Paul (both deceased). A very much loved uncle, cousin, prankster and a dear friend to many. Messages to 9150 State Highway 6, RD 2, Charleston 7892. A service to celebrate Lander's life will be held at the Club Buller, Queen Street, Westport, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Orowaiti Cemetery.

Respectfully cared for by Ascot Funeral Home

22 Russell Street, Westport

Phone 03 789-6441



