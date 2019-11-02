WARE,
Olwyn May (neé Megson):
On November 1, 2019, Olwyn passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald Ware, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie; Stuart and Jill; Jill and Len; loved "Nanny" of Kate, Ben; Lucy, Samantha, Laura, Sophie; Sarah, Anna, and Sam; great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren.
Olwyn will be sadly missed.
The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their special love and care of Olwyn. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Olwyn Ware, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request please. The Funeral Service for Olwyn will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019