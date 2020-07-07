WHITE, Olive Louisa
(nee McDowell):
At Rosebank Hospital, Ashburton, on July 4, 2020, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Cyril. Dearly loved mother of Denise and John, Karen and Ken. Much loved Nana of Emma, Tahnee, and Alex. Great-nana of Millie, Thomas, Harper, and Maya. Thank you to the staff at Rosebank and Cameron Courts for their care of Olive. Messages to The White Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Olive's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, July 10, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private interment at the Ashburton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 7, 2020