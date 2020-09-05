PALMER, Olive Jessie
(nee Williamson):
Olive passed peacefully on August 28, 2020, at Charles Upham Village, Rangiora, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Yvette, Engbert, Aprile, Leith, and Rose. Dearly loved meema and grandma of Andre, Nicolette, David, Alexa, Paul, Aaron, Jacinta, Christian, Michaela, Scott, and great-grandma of baby Rufus. The family, with gratitude, wish to acknowledge the wonderful care and kindness given to Mother by all at Charles Upham Village. Messages to the Palmer Family, C/- P O Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020