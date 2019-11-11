McLEAN, Olive Margaret:
In loving memory of Olive Margaret McLean who passed away at Kensington Court on November 7, 2019, aged 87 years, surrounded by her family.
At Peace
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey Alexander McLean. Cherished mother of Sandra and Barry Gibbs, the late Stuart, Ray and Jo, Darryl and Rose, Lynley and Laurence Buschl, Kevin and Val, Sharryn and Jason Reid. Loved and special Nana of Carey and Mel Gibbs, Alisa and Jason Mckinlay, Shanan and Jordan Sime, Robert McLean and Nikayla, Stephanie McLean and Scott, Campbell, Nicole and Toby Conning, Krysta McLean and Hayden, Melissa and Matthew Smith, Natalie Buschl and Phil, Simon Buschl, Neil Buschl, Jessica McLean, Lauren McLean, Kaden McLean and Brittney, Israel Reid and Leah, Bronte Reid, and Alex Reid. Loved Great-Nana of Emily and Thomas Gibbs, Jayden, Liam and Damian Mckinlay, Kenzie Sime, Emilie Sim, Madeleine Conning, Aaliyah and Korbyn Buschl, Lachlan and Mikaela Watson. Messages for the McLean family can be sent to: 243 Main Road Hope, Richmond, Nelson 7020. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at The Shone and Shirley Funeral Home, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, November 12, at 2.00pm. A private family interment has taken place.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019