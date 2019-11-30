SYLVESTER,
Olga Margaret (nee Spang):
On November 27, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Lou, loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Robin, and John. Much loved gran of Claire and Pete, James and Roz; Ben and Emily; loved great-gran of Molly, and Esme; and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding for their love and care. Messages to the Sylvester Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Olga will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, December 3, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019