GARRETT,
Olga Dolores (nee Cooney):
On July 14, 2019, peacefully at her home in Christchurch, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Simon, Julie, Dean, Fiona, Matthew and Louise. A much loved Granny of her 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Margaret (deceased), Dorothea, Lorraine, Gregory, and the late Frank, Bill and Eileen. Messages to the Garrett family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/odgarrett1407. A Requiem Mass for Olga will be celebrated at St Mary's ProCathedral, 373 Manchester St, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm.
"Requiescat in Pace"
Published in The Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019