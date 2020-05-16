Nui JACOBS

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

JACOBS, Nui:
On May 14, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 80 years. Loved wife of Archie Jacobs Snr. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tai (dec), Adrian (dec), Terina, Terai, Hinekura, Ngamata, Archie and Bridget. A loving Nana of Teremoana (dec), Adrian, Kayla, Tohe, Aisha, Rycharleen, Zedekiah, Sandra, Leroy (dec), Rico, and Taane. The family would like to thank Christchurch Hospital for the wonderful care given to Nui. Messages to the Jacobs family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At the family's request a private service for Nui will be held.

Published in The Press on May 16, 2020
