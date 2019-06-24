Nova MAYO

  • "Dear Nova. Your kindness, generosity and never-failing..."
  • "Our Thoughts are with you all at this time. Irene [Smith]..."
  • "Dearest Nola, A Beautiful soul both inside and out. Fly..."
    - Lynley Power
  • "It is with sadness today we learnt of Nova's passing. A..."
    - Margaret O'Connor
  • "So sorry to hear of Nova's passing. She will missed by so..."
    - Russell and Anne Burnett
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
MAYO,
Nova Lucy (nee Bennett):
(Double recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship) On June 21, 2019, peacefully at home; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ashley and Christine. A much loved and devoted Grandma of Jack and Harry. Loved daughter of the late George and Bessie Bennett, loved twin sister of Nola Moffett and loved sister of Marguerite Leitch, Micky Bennett, Patricia Bennett, and the late Ashley Bennett and Lyn O'Malley. A loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many. A service to celebrate Nova's life will be held in the Upper Riccarton Methodist Church, Corner of Brake Street and Yaldhurst Road, on Wednesday, June 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from June 24 to June 26, 2019
