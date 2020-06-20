GUY, Nova Mary (nee Lyes):
01.10.1929 – 07.04.2020
Beloved wife of the late Alan Guy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Debbie, Lance and Brenda, Chris and Kaye, Sharon and Glenn. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Guy family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial service to celebrate Nova's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 26 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 24, 2020