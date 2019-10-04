Norman WILLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman WILLIS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

WILLIS,
Norman Renolds (Norm):
On October 2, 2019, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyl, much loved father and father-in-law of Gaye (deceased) and Maurice Fenton, and Bev; loved grandad of Melissa and Gerard, Sarah and Jo; Phillip, and Simon McCormack; great-grandad of Liam, Sophie, Sam, and Phoebe, and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle.
'Our Friend and Hero.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Norm Willis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Norm will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.