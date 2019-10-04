WILLIS,
Norman Renolds (Norm):
On October 2, 2019, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyl, much loved father and father-in-law of Gaye (deceased) and Maurice Fenton, and Bev; loved grandad of Melissa and Gerard, Sarah and Jo; Phillip, and Simon McCormack; great-grandad of Liam, Sophie, Sam, and Phoebe, and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle.
'Our Friend and Hero.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Norm Willis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Norm will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 4, 2019