WARD,
Norman Edward (Ted):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Burwood Hospital, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, aged 94 years young. Formerly married to Mary Ward. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ted and Eileen, Bob and Jill, John and Ruth, Michael and Julie, Mary-Anne and Greg. Much loved Grandpa Bear to Brianna and Ashlee and Poppa to Caitlin and Ben. Loved uncle to all his nieces, nephews and in-laws. Our true and grateful appreciation and thanks to the staff at Burwood and Christchurch Hospitals for all their loving care and kindness shown to Ted and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Cholmondeley Children's Centre would be appreciated and may be made online only at www.cholmondeley.org.nz Messages to the Ward family, c/- PO Box 36812, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. A farewell gathering for Ted will be held in the John Rhind Lounge, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Dec. 31, 2019