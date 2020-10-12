WALSH,
Norman Francis (Norm):
QSM, JP, OStJ
Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Grey Hospital on October 10, 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynnette, treasured father of the late Joel, loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim and Beverley, Noel and the late Jill, and the late Ronnie, loved brother-in-law of Bob and the late Val Boote, and Noel Boote, and a much loved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Messages to 7 Eldon Lane, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Church or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Norm's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm. Norm will then be laid to rest with Lynnette, and Joel, at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020