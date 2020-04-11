Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Norman Alert (Norm):

On April 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home; aged 91 years. Loved husband and friend of Nora for 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Clive and Mary, Julie and Rod, Glen and Rowena, Michael and Tiina, Caroline and Thibaud. Proud and fond grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of six. Grateful thanks to the caregivers and nurses at the Oaks for their kind, friendly and professional care of Norm for the past 14 months.

"He always tackled life full on, now Rest in Peace."

Norm was privately cremated on April 8, and according to Norm's wishes his ashes will be taken back to his childhood home town at a later date. Messages to the Thornton family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







