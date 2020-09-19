Norman THOMSON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Harewood Crematoriun Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Harewood
Death Notice

THOMSON,
Norman Marcel (Norm):
Peacefully with family at his side on September 17, 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred (Win), respected and cherished father and father-in-law of Laurie and Lile, Sharyn, Stephen and Joanne, and Jenny and Tim. Much loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Colleen from Nurse Maude for her wonderful care. A Service to celebrate Norm's life will be held in the Harewood Crematoriun Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Wednesday, September 23, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
