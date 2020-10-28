SLOAN, Norman (Norm):
Suddenly on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Whakatane Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Shelley. Cherished father of Tania and Shane, Janine, Bevan and Joanna. Adored grandpa of Darian, Shane, Leon, Grace, Sarah, Olivia, Rory and Annalise. A service for Norm will be held in the Hiona St Stephen's Anglican Church, 128 Church Street, Opotiki, on Thursday, October 29, at 11.00am, followed by a burial in the Woodlands Cemetery, Opotiki. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Canteen, PO Box 10459, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. Communications please to the Sloan Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020