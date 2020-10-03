McTEIGUE,
Norman Edmond (Norm):
On September 22, 2020 peacefully at Essie Summers Rest Home; aged 93 years. Much loved and devoted husband of Fay, much loved Dad of Raymond and Jill and Maurice and Julie. Loved Grandad of David and Katy, Andrew and Elizabeth and Kathlyn and Bryan. Devoted great-grandad of Natalie, James, and Patrick; Matthew, and Charlotte; Arthur, and Florence. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Essie Summers for their amazing care and support. At Norm's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the McTeigue family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020