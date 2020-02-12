Norman MAW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman MAW.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

MAW, Norman Russell:
On February 9, 2020, peacefully at Ballarat Care Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, much loved father and father-in-law of Neville and Mariela, and Jeanette and Mike Henry, loved grandad of Nikki and Michael, and Ramon; Sarah and Steve, Emma and Karl, and loved great-grandad of Chloe, Millie, and Henry. Special thanks to the staff at Ballarat for their wonderful care and support for the past 5 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Norman Maw, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Norman's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.