MAW, Norman Russell:
On February 9, 2020, peacefully at Ballarat Care Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, much loved father and father-in-law of Neville and Mariela, and Jeanette and Mike Henry, loved grandad of Nikki and Michael, and Ramon; Sarah and Steve, Emma and Karl, and loved great-grandad of Chloe, Millie, and Henry. Special thanks to the staff at Ballarat for their wonderful care and support for the past 5 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Norman Maw, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Norman's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020