CLARK, Norman Frederick:
On January 5, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 89 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Nyla (nee Blyth), loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and John, Ken and Joanne, Steve and Maida. Kind and generous Grandad Norm to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate specialist care shown to Norm by the wonderful staff of WesleyCare. In lieu of flowers, donations to WesleyCare would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nfclark0501 A celebration of Norm's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Christchurch, on Monday, January 20, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020