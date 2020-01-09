CLARK, Norman Frederick:
On January 5, 2020, peacefully at Wesley Care, aged 89 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Nyla (nee Blyth), loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and John, Ken and Joanne, Steve and Maida. Kind and generous Grandad Norm to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate specialist care shown to Norm by the wonderful staff of Wesley Care. A service to celebrate Norm's life will be arranged for a later date. Messages to The Family of Norman Clark c/o John Rhind, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020