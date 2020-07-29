Norman AUSTIN

Death Notice

AUSTIN, Norman Sydney:
Passed away on July 21, 2020, at Coldstream Lifecare, Ashburton, aged 92. Loved by all his family and extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Coldstream Lifecare and his friends and neighbours. We will miss you Norman. Thank you for being a big part of our lives and creating such wonderful memories. You will always bring a smile to our faces when we think of you. As Norman did not wish for a funeral, please send any messages to the Austin Family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.

Published in The Press on July 29, 2020
