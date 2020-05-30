TAIT, Norma Jean:

Passed away peacefully at Glenbrae Resthome, Rotorua, on May 28, 2020, aged 93 years, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Harold, loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Denise, Chris and Martin, Helen and Mike, Gillian, Murray and Caroline. Loved and loving Grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma's family wish to extend their gratitude to the loving care extended to her by the staff at Glenbrae. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Norma's wishes and a celebration of her life will be held in Christchurch at a later date. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.





