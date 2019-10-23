PETERS, Norma Isabel:
On October 21, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Michael (Nelson), Kris and Glenn (Nelson), Denise and Stuart, Lesley and Patrick, and Rose and Gray, loved grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Norma's long life will be held at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm. Norma's family would like to thank Nazareth House for their kind and compassionate care over the last 18 months.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019