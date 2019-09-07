MOUNCE, Norma June
(June) (formerly Heslop):
On September 5, 2019, at Burwood Hospital; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie Heslop and the late Trevor Mounce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Darren, Brent and Mandy and the late Stephen. Loved nana of Carenn, Riarna, Samantha, Thomas, Victoria, step-nana of Michael and Luke and a beloved sister of Noel Choat.
'Always loved, forever remembered'
Special thanks to Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals and especially her friends and staff at Woodcote Rest Home for their 13 years of loving care. Messages to the Mounce/Heslop family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, September 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019