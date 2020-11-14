MEHARG,
Norma Allison (nee James):
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Diana Issac Retirment Village, aged in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill (Willie), mother and mother-in-law of Julie-Ann and Trevor Lynds, Eliot and Sandra Meharg, loved Gran Norma of Thomas Meharg, Erin Quan, Jania Berryman, Hélène Lynds, great-grandmother of Ezinta Quan. Loved sister of the late David (deceased), John (deceased), and sister-in-law of Barbara James. Special thanks to the Diana Issac hospital staff for their care and compassion for Norma and Family. Messages may be addressed to the Meharg family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Norma's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, November 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020