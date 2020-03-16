JONES,
Norma (Georgina Norma):
Peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village (Hospital), on March 13, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of Stuart (deceased), cherished and loved mother of Nicki and Mark, Nick and Hitomi, and Peter (deceased), adored and loving grandma of Michael (Sydney), Declan (Auckland), and Aaron, friend to Yoshi, treasured aunt of Marie and Philip Joyce and family.
At Rest
Special thanks for the kindness and care shown to Norma by Dr Colin Waugh, and the team at Diana Isaac Retirement Village (Rest Home and Hospital). Messages may be sent to the Jones Family, PO Box 80084, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. A Celebration of Norma's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 19, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020