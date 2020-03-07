HUGHES, Norma Eileen
(nee Spencer):
Passed away peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronnie, mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Peter Schwalger, Bronwyn and Wayne Booth, and Andrew and Dianne. Loved Granny of Steven and Mel (Russia), Keri and Danny, Mariah and Dion, Sam, Ryan, Sarah and Tom. Loved G-Gran of Felicity and Mackenzie.
Remembered always
in our hearts.
The family would like to express our thanks to the Palm Grove staff and management for their care and support during Norma's last days. A private service was held on Friday, March 6, at John Rhind Funerals.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020